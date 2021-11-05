Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Given a C$50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price target on Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a hold rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$77.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a C$50.00 price objective (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.34.

TSE KL opened at C$51.62 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of C$40.07 and a 52 week high of C$65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.73. The firm has a market cap of C$13.62 billion and a PE ratio of 13.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.237 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In other news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$50.77 per share, with a total value of C$2,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,615,500. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,337,420.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

