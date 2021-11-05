Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 16,492 Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX traded down $8.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $795.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 210.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $820.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $796.02.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.65.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $16,910,264 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.