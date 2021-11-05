Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $9.47 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,676 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 136,191.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 46,305 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $473,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 508.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 44,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 114.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,412,000 after buying an additional 114,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.82.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.04. 33,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

