Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313,482 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $16,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 16,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,163,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 45,458 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 296,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,553,351. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

