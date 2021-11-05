Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,177 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.2% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.97. 172,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,476,328. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $175.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,750 shares of company stock valued at $36,169,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

