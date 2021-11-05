Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes $10.89 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,608 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 52.5% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $518,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 13.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,245,358 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,186,020,000 after buying an additional 261,125 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Netflix by 18.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,045 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Netflix by 97,106.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 73,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,023,000 after buying an additional 73,801 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $661.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $617.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.20. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $690.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.76.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,038 shares of company stock worth $77,383,849. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

