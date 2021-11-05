KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $94.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective increased by Argus from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.50. 50,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,593. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.