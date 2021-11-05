Klever (KLV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $144.92 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. Klever has a market cap of $144.92 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can now be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00083513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00084616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00102616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.36 or 0.07287709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,094.46 or 1.00045614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022798 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

