KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) PT Raised to $33.00

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KnowBe4 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.73.

Shares of KNBE traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 15,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,566. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. KnowBe4 has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 18,888 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $475,222.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $55,785.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,397.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock valued at $138,679,987 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,137,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,088,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,160,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,707,000. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

