Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Acquires Shares of 27,800 LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $6,176,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,036,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,924,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

