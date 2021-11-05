Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Takes Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COOL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $979,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,869,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corner Growth Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

