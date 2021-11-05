Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 5,780,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNUT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Shares of DNUT opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.54. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $341.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 209,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $3,311,890.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,531,326 shares of company stock worth $24,226,768 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

