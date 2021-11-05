KZ Cash Market Capitalization Hits $1,753.20 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $1,753.20 and $6.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004346 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.90 or 0.00190977 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.67 or 0.00645149 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000404 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

