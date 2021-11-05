Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires 11,893 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP)

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) by 386.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

BATS:SLVP opened at $13.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86.

