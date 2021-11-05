Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires 1,932 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $114.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.51. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $67.38 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.32.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

