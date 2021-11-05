Laffer Tengler Investments Has $239,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 388.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,620,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 599.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 38,544 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $81.18 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $84.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.29.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

