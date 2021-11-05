Laffer Tengler Investments Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Laffer Tengler Investments decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in AT&T were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

Shares of T opened at $24.80 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

