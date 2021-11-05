Laffer Tengler Investments Lowers Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Laffer Tengler Investments cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 70.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.674 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

