Lake Street Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Lake Street Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s previous close.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get The Andersons alerts:

Shares of ANDE opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96. The Andersons has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.70.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The Andersons had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Andersons will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,566 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 561,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,131,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after buying an additional 72,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 1st quarter worth $582,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.