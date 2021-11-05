Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) Trading Down 0.5%

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 42,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78.

About Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA)

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

