Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $599.60. The stock had a trading volume of 19,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,755. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $388.45 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $607.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,259 shares of company stock worth $5,920,132. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.42.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

