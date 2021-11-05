Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Hits New 12-Month High at $122.80

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $122.80 and last traded at $121.63, with a volume of 2061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.92.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.40.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,841.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 568,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,507,000 after buying an additional 554,151 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

