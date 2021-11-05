Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,963 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,152,000 after acquiring an additional 51,865 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 47.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of LW opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.