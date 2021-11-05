Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,447 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $29,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

LW stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

