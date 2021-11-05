Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 730 at Berenberg Bank

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.28) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.04) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 753 ($9.84).

Shares of LRE stock opened at GBX 509.50 ($6.66) on Thursday. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 492.80 ($6.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 766 ($10.01). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 598.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 632.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.01.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

