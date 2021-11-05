Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s current price.

LAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.01) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 760.71 ($9.94).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 694.40 ($9.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 704.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 706.14. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 533.50 ($6.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87).

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave bought 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.