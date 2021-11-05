Landaas & Co. WI ADV Buys 2,999 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for 0.7% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after buying an additional 2,939,941 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,371,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after buying an additional 1,088,573 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,136,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,672,000 after buying an additional 839,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after buying an additional 595,100 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,169. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

