Landaas & Co. WI ADV Has $316,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in The Home Depot during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.71. 16,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,000. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $375.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.29.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

