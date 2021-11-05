LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LXS. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €72.14 ($84.87).

LXS opened at €55.10 ($64.82) on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €42.56 ($50.07) and a twelve month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €60.51.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

