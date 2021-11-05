LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft’s (LNXSF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LNXSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 581. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $80.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.75.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

