Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director James P. Lederer Sells 10,000 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director James P. Lederer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LSCC opened at $82.04 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.45, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after buying an additional 5,888,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,140,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,898,000 after purchasing an additional 87,175 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

