Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT Raised to $67.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.33% from the stock’s current price.

LSCC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $82.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $996,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $747,758.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,782,569.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,050 shares of company stock valued at $20,355,453. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after buying an additional 5,888,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after buying an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after buying an additional 1,407,805 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,349,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,189,000 after buying an additional 780,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

