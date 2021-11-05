Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Sells $362,527.41 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming sold 17,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $362,527.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ronald Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lazydays alerts:

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Ronald Fleming sold 9,074 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $191,552.14.

On Friday, August 6th, Ronald Fleming sold 76,559 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $1,846,603.08.

On Monday, August 9th, Ronald Fleming sold 54,698 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,312,752.00.

Shares of LAZY stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $243.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $25.74.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazydays by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 76,559 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazydays by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 53,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.