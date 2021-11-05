Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Short Interest Update

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $48.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.32 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.01. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.68% and a negative net margin of 343.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,685,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,833 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $47,570,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,126,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 593,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,107,000 after purchasing an additional 288,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.