Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Holdings Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $11,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 111.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

