Leidos Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.66 Per Share (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Leidos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.38. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $94.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos has a 12-month low of $87.97 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $2,007,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Leidos by 344.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 73,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 56,573 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

