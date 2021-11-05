Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

NYSE LDOS opened at $94.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.63. Leidos has a one year low of $87.97 and a one year high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after buying an additional 85,698 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Leidos by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,964,000 after purchasing an additional 204,208 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Leidos by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,675,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,361,000 after purchasing an additional 186,557 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

