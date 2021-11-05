LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is $0.12. LendingTree posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 192.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREE. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.11.

Shares of TREE stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $152.69. 2,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,064. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $130.02 and a 1 year high of $372.64.

In other LendingTree news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,888 shares of company stock worth $1,110,534. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,626,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

