Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

OTCMKTS:LNVGY traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 90,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lenovo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

