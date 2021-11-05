Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Raymond James

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of LEVL opened at $38.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $40.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $297.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 17.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1,754.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth $245,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth $276,000. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

