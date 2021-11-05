Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Level One Bancorp from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 17.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $3,415,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $2,352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Level One Bancorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

