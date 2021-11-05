Liberum Capital Increases PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Price Target to GBX 560

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of PureTech Health stock opened at GBX 364.50 ($4.76) on Wednesday. PureTech Health has a one year low of GBX 232.01 ($3.03) and a one year high of GBX 447.66 ($5.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 349.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 357.57. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

