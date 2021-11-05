Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Position Trimmed by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.23.

Life Storage stock opened at $133.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $139.95.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.65%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

