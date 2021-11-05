Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LTH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.67.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Shares of LTH opened at $18.24 on Monday. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $18.47.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.