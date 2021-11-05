Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.35

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 4021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

About Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

