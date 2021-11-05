Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$140.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LSPD. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.06. The company had a trading volume of 463,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,374. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Lightspeed POS’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 227.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 71.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 41.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 403.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 81,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 33.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.