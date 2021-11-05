Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.82. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.47 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 341.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

