Linde plc Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Linde in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.73. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.47.

LIN opened at $331.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $331.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.97.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

