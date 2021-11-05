Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases Shares of 12,660 MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 105,941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,192,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKSI. Citigroup began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $156.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.17. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.00 and a twelve month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.