Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases Shares of 44,635 LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $5,678,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth $13,236,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

LZ stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LZ. Barclays began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

